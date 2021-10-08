Tour internazionale sold out

Dopo aver scalato le classifiche internazionali e calcato i palchi dei principali Festival estivi europei, i Måneskin tornano con “MAMMAMIA”, il nuovo singolo fuori oggi.

Prodotto da Fabrizio Ferraguzzo & Måneskin, il brano è registrato in presa diretta per mantenere un suono molto ruvido. Nonostante sia una canzone rock, richiama vibrazioni dance e da club, a partire da un potente riff di basso e una batteria incalzante. Il testo scanzonato parla della percezione che le persone possono avere del comportamento altrui, le cui intenzioni e pensieri sono invece completamente differenti. La band, per la prima volta, mostra il proprio lato autoironico.

Victoria, Damiano, Thomas e Ethan faranno ritorno alla dimensione live questo inverno e il prossimo anno, sui palchi delle più importanti città europee durante il “LOUD KIDS ON TOUR” (andato SOLD OUT in meno di due ore dall’apertura delle prevendite), organizzato e prodotto da VIVO Concerti e previsto per i mesi di febbraio e marzo 2022. Torneranno inoltre in Italia, dove si esibiranno per la prima volta nei principali palazzetti in tredici date, anch’esse tutte SOLD OUT (sempre organizzate e prodotte da VIVO Concerti), a cui si aggiunge il concerto evento di sabato 9 luglio 2022 nel simbolo di Roma per eccellenza: il Circo Massimo, un evento realizzato in collaborazione con Rock In Roma (www.rockinroma.com).

Testo di “Mammamia” dei Måneskin

Ah, ah, ah, ah

Oh mamma mia ma-ma-mamma mia ah

I feel the heat, I feel the beat of drums

Call the police, I’ll do it, they’ve stolen all my fun

I’m breaking free but I’m stuck in the police car

Oh mamma mia ma-ma-mamma mia ah

They treat me like if I did something criminal

All eyes on me I feel like I’m a superstar

I’m not a freak I just thought it was carnival

Oh mamma mamma mia

Spit your love on me

I’m on my knees and I can’t wait to drink your rain

I’ll keep the secret if you let me get a taste

Tell me your limits and we’ll cross that line again

Oh mamma mamma mia

Oh mamma mia ma-ma-mamma mia ah

You wanna touch my body, I say you’re not allowed

You wanna handle me but I’m a bit too much

I burned all the place down cause I’m too fucking hot

Oh mamma mia- ma, ma- mamma mia – ah

They wanna arrest me but I was just having fun

I swear that I’m not drunk and I’m not taking drugs

They ask me why I’m so hot. Cause I’m Italian o

Oh mamma mamma mia

Spit your love on me

I’m on my knees and I can’t wait to drink your rain

I’ll keep the secret if you let me get a taste

Tell me your limits and we’ll cross that line again

Oh mamma mamma mia

Give me a command and I’ll do what you ask cause my favourite music’s your ah – ah

Give me a command and I’ll do what you ask cause my favourite music’s your ah – ah

Give me a command and I’ll do what you ask cause my favourite music’s your ah – ah

Give me a command and I’ll do what you ask cause I love when you sing out loud

Oh mamma mamma mia

Spit your love on me

I’m on my knees and I can’t wait to drink your rain

I’ll keep the secret if you let me get a taste

Tell me your limits and we’ll cross that line again

Oh mamma mamma mia

Spit your love on me

Spit your love on me

Spit your love on me

Spit your love on me

Oh mamma mamma mia