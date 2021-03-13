Manca poco all'assegnazione della statuetta dei GRAMMY

Domenica 14 marzo si terrà la cerimonia di consegna dei Grammy Awards 2021

di seguito i candidati, gli artisti e dove guardare

Mancano poche ore all’inizio della 63 esima edizione dei Grammy Awards, i premi della musica più prestigiosi del mondo.

I Grammy Awards 2021 in questa 63a edizione saranno presentati da Trevor Noah, celebre presentatore americano e doppiatore (è lui a dare la voce a Griot nella versione originale di Black Panther). Tra gli artisti che si esibiranno sul palco ci sono anche star come Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift e molti altri.

Quando sono i Grammy Awards 2021? Data, ora, e dove guardarlo

I Grammy Awards 2021 si svolgeranno dalle 8:00 (MYT) il 15 marzo 2021. Coloro che desiderano guardare online possono controllare il live streaming su Facebook di Recording Academy e sul sito ufficiale, Grammys.com. Sarà anche disponibile su YouTube TV. Coloro che scelgono di guardare in TV possono sintonizzarsi su Fox Life (Astro CH 703; Unifi TV CH 455), con una trasmissione televisiva ripetuta alle 20:00 dello stesso giorno.

Grammy Awards 2021: le nomination

Registrazione dell’anno (Record of the Year)

Black Parade – Beyoncé

Colors – Black Pumas

Rockstar – DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch

Say So – Doja Cat

Everything I Wanted – Billie Eilish

Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa

Circles – Post Malone

Savage – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé

Canzone dell’anno (Song of the Year)

Black Parade – Beyoncé

The Box – Roddy Ricch

Cardigan – Taylor Swift

Circles – Post Malone

Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa

Everything I Wanted – Billie Eilish

I Can’t Breathe – H.E.R.

If the World Was Ending – JP Saxe feat. Julia Michaels

Album dell’anno (Album of the Year)

Chilombo – Jhené Aiko

Black Pumas – Black Pumas

Everyday Life – Coldplay

Djesse Vol. 3 – Jacob Collier

Women in Music Pt. III – Haim

Future Nostalgia – Dua Lipa

Hollywood’s Bleeding – Post Malone

Folklore – Taylor Swift

Miglior artista esordiente (Best New Artist)

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Noah Cyrus

Chika

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Pop

Miglior interpretazione pop solista (Best Pop Solo Performance)

Yummy – Justin Bieber

Say So – Doja Cat

Everything I Wanted – Billie Eilish

Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa

Watermelon Sugar – Harry Styles

Cardigan – Taylor Swift

Miglior interpretazione pop in un duo o in un gruppo (Best Pop Duo/Group Performance)

Un día (One Day) – J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy

Intentions – Justin Bieber feat. Quavo

Dynamite – BTS

Rain on Me – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

Exile – Taylor Swift feat. Bon Iver

Miglior album pop vocale (Best Pop Vocal Album)

Changes – Justin Bieber

Chromatica – Lady Gaga

Future Nostalgia – Dua Lipa

Fine Line – Harry Styles

Folklore – Taylor Swift

Miglior album pop tradizionale (Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album)

Blue Umbrella – (Burt Bacharach &) Daniel Tashian

True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter – Harry Connick Jr.

American Standard – James Taylor

Unfollow the Rules – Rufus Wainwright

Judy – Renée Zellweger

Miglior registrazione dance (Best Dance Recording)

On My Mind – Diplo & Sidepiece

My High – Disclosure, Aminé & Slowthai

The Difference – Flume feat. Toro y Moi

Both of Us – Jayda G

10% – Kaytranada feat. Kali Uchis

Miglior album dance/elettronico (Best Dance/Electonic Album)

Kick I – Arca

Energy – Disclosure

Planet’s Mad – Baauer

Bubba – Kaytranada

Good Faith – Madeon

Miglior album di musica strumentale contemporanea (Best Contemporary Instrumental Album)

Axiom – Christian Scott

Chronology of a Dream: Live at The Village Vanguard – Jon Batiste

Take the Stairs – Black Violin

Americana – Grégoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell

Live at the Royal Albert Hall – Snarky Puppy

Miglior interpretazione rock (Best Rock Performance)

The Steps – Haim

Stay High – Brittany Howard

Not – Big Thief

Shameika – Fiona Apple

Kyoto – Phoebe Bridgers

Miglior interpretazione metal (Best Metal Performance)

Bum-Rush – Body Count

Underneath – Code Orange

The In-Between – In This Moment

Bloodmoney – Poppy

Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) – Power Trip

Miglior canzone rock (Best Rock Song)

Kyoto – Phoebe Bridgers

Lost in Yesterday – Tame Impala

Not – Big Thief

Shameika – Fiona Apple

Stay High – Brittany Howard

Miglior album rock (Best Rock Album)

A Hero’s Death – Fontaines D.C.

Kiwanuka – Michael Kiwanuka

Daylight – Grace Potter

Sound & Fury – Sturgill Simpson

The New Abnormal – The Strokes

Miglior album di musica alternativa (Best Alternative Music Album)

Fetch the Bolt Cutters – Fiona Apple

Hyperspace – Beck

Punisher – Phoebe Bridgers

Jaime – Brittany Howard

The Slow Rush – Tame Impala

Miglior interpretazione R&B (Best R&B Performance)

Lightning & Thunder – Jhené Aiko feat. John Legend

Black Parade – Beyoncé

All I Need – Jacob Collier feat. Mahalia & Ty Dolla Sign

Goat Head – Brittany Howard

See Me – Emily King

Miglior interpretazione R&B tradizionale (Best Traditional R&B Performance)

Sit On Down – The Baylor Project feat. Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor

Wonder What She Thinks of Me – Chloe x Halle

Let Me Go – Mykal Kilgore

Anything for You – Ledisi

Distance – Yebba

Miglior canzone R&B (Best R&B Song)

Black Parade – Beyoncé

Collide – Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG

Do It – Chloe x Halle

Slow Down – Skip Marley & H.E.R.

Miglior album R&B progressivo (Best Progressive R&B Album)

Chilombo – Jhené Aiko

Ungodly Hour – Chloe x Halle

Free Nationals – Free Nationals

Fuck Yo Feelings – Robert Glasper

It Is What It Is – Thundercat

Miglior album R&B (Best R&B Album)

Happy 2 Be Here – Ant Clemons

Take Time – Giveon

To Feel Love/D – Luke James

Bigger Love – John Legend

All Rise – Gregory Porter

Miglior interpretazione rap (Best Rap Performance)

Deep Reverence – Big Sean feat. Nipsey Hussle

Bop – DaBaby

Whats Poppin – Jack Harlow

The Bigger Picture – Lil Baby

Dior – Pop Smoke

Miglior interpretazione rap melodica (Best Melodic Rap Performance)

Rockstar – DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch

Laugh Now Cry Later – Drake feat. Lil Durk

Lockdown – Anderson Paak

The Box – Roddy Ricch

Highest in the Room – Travis Scott

Miglior canzone rap (Best Rap Song)

The Bigger Picture – Lil Baby

The Box – Roddy Ricch

Laugh Now Cry Later – Drake feat. Lil Durk

Rockstar – DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch

Savage – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé

Miglior album rap (Best Rap Album)

Black Habits – D Smoke

Alfredo – Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist

A Written Testimony – Jay Electronica

King’s Disease – Nas

The Allegory – Royce da 5’9″

Miglior raccolta di colonna sonora per arti visive (Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media)

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood – AA.VV.

Bill & Ted Face the Music – AA.VV.

Eurovision Song Contest – La storia dei Fire Saga – AA.VV.

Frozen II – AA.VV.

Jojo Rabbit – AA.VV.

Miglior colonna sonora per arti visive (Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media)

Ad Astra – Max Richter

Becoming – Kamasi Washington

Joker – Hildur Guðnadóttir

1917 – Thomas Newman

Star Wars: L’ascesa di Skywalker – John Williams

Miglior canzone per arti visive (Best Song Written for Visual Media)

Beautiful Ghosts – Taylor Swift (interprete); Andrew Lloyd Webber e Taylor Swift (autori) (da Cats)

Carried Me with You – Brandi Carlile (interprete); Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth e Tim Hanseroth (autori) (da Onward – Oltre la magia)

Into the Unknown – Idina Menzel feat. Aurora (interpreti); Kristen Anderson-Lopez e Robert Lopez (da Frozen II)

No Time to Die – Billie Eilish (interprete); Billie Eilish O’Connell e Finneas O’Connell (autori) (da No Time to Die)

Stand Up – Cynthia Erivo (interprete); Joshuah Brian Campbell e Cynthia Erivo (autori) (da Harriet)