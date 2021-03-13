- Domenica 14 marzo si terrà la cerimonia di consegna dei Grammy Awards 2021
- di seguito i candidati, gli artisti e dove guardare
Mancano poche ore all’inizio della 63 esima edizione dei Grammy Awards, i premi della musica più prestigiosi del mondo.
I Grammy Awards 2021 in questa 63a edizione saranno presentati da Trevor Noah, celebre presentatore americano e doppiatore (è lui a dare la voce a Griot nella versione originale di Black Panther). Tra gli artisti che si esibiranno sul palco ci sono anche star come Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift e molti altri.
Quando sono i Grammy Awards 2021? Data, ora, e dove guardarlo
I Grammy Awards 2021 si svolgeranno dalle 8:00 (MYT) il 15 marzo 2021. Coloro che desiderano guardare online possono controllare il live streaming su Facebook di Recording Academy e sul sito ufficiale, Grammys.com. Sarà anche disponibile su YouTube TV. Coloro che scelgono di guardare in TV possono sintonizzarsi su Fox Life (Astro CH 703; Unifi TV CH 455), con una trasmissione televisiva ripetuta alle 20:00 dello stesso giorno.
Grammy Awards 2021: le nomination
Registrazione dell’anno (Record of the Year)
Black Parade – Beyoncé
Colors – Black Pumas
Rockstar – DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch
Say So – Doja Cat
Everything I Wanted – Billie Eilish
Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa
Circles – Post Malone
Savage – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé
Canzone dell’anno (Song of the Year)
Black Parade – Beyoncé
The Box – Roddy Ricch
Cardigan – Taylor Swift
Circles – Post Malone
Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa
Everything I Wanted – Billie Eilish
I Can’t Breathe – H.E.R.
If the World Was Ending – JP Saxe feat. Julia Michaels
Album dell’anno (Album of the Year)
Chilombo – Jhené Aiko
Black Pumas – Black Pumas
Everyday Life – Coldplay
Djesse Vol. 3 – Jacob Collier
Women in Music Pt. III – Haim
Future Nostalgia – Dua Lipa
Hollywood’s Bleeding – Post Malone
Folklore – Taylor Swift
Miglior artista esordiente (Best New Artist)
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Noah Cyrus
Chika
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
Pop
Miglior interpretazione pop solista (Best Pop Solo Performance)
Yummy – Justin Bieber
Say So – Doja Cat
Everything I Wanted – Billie Eilish
Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa
Watermelon Sugar – Harry Styles
Cardigan – Taylor Swift
Miglior interpretazione pop in un duo o in un gruppo (Best Pop Duo/Group Performance)
Un día (One Day) – J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy
Intentions – Justin Bieber feat. Quavo
Dynamite – BTS
Rain on Me – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
Exile – Taylor Swift feat. Bon Iver
Miglior album pop vocale (Best Pop Vocal Album)
Changes – Justin Bieber
Chromatica – Lady Gaga
Future Nostalgia – Dua Lipa
Fine Line – Harry Styles
Folklore – Taylor Swift
Miglior album pop tradizionale (Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album)
Blue Umbrella – (Burt Bacharach &) Daniel Tashian
True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter – Harry Connick Jr.
American Standard – James Taylor
Unfollow the Rules – Rufus Wainwright
Judy – Renée Zellweger
Miglior registrazione dance (Best Dance Recording)
On My Mind – Diplo & Sidepiece
My High – Disclosure, Aminé & Slowthai
The Difference – Flume feat. Toro y Moi
Both of Us – Jayda G
10% – Kaytranada feat. Kali Uchis
Miglior album dance/elettronico (Best Dance/Electonic Album)
Kick I – Arca
Energy – Disclosure
Planet’s Mad – Baauer
Bubba – Kaytranada
Good Faith – Madeon
Miglior album di musica strumentale contemporanea (Best Contemporary Instrumental Album)
Axiom – Christian Scott
Chronology of a Dream: Live at The Village Vanguard – Jon Batiste
Take the Stairs – Black Violin
Americana – Grégoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell
Live at the Royal Albert Hall – Snarky Puppy
Miglior interpretazione rock (Best Rock Performance)
The Steps – Haim
Stay High – Brittany Howard
Not – Big Thief
Shameika – Fiona Apple
Kyoto – Phoebe Bridgers
Miglior interpretazione metal (Best Metal Performance)
Bum-Rush – Body Count
Underneath – Code Orange
The In-Between – In This Moment
Bloodmoney – Poppy
Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) – Power Trip
Miglior canzone rock (Best Rock Song)
Kyoto – Phoebe Bridgers
Lost in Yesterday – Tame Impala
Not – Big Thief
Shameika – Fiona Apple
Stay High – Brittany Howard
Miglior album rock (Best Rock Album)
A Hero’s Death – Fontaines D.C.
Kiwanuka – Michael Kiwanuka
Daylight – Grace Potter
Sound & Fury – Sturgill Simpson
The New Abnormal – The Strokes
Miglior album di musica alternativa (Best Alternative Music Album)
Fetch the Bolt Cutters – Fiona Apple
Hyperspace – Beck
Punisher – Phoebe Bridgers
Jaime – Brittany Howard
The Slow Rush – Tame Impala
Miglior interpretazione R&B (Best R&B Performance)
Lightning & Thunder – Jhené Aiko feat. John Legend
Black Parade – Beyoncé
All I Need – Jacob Collier feat. Mahalia & Ty Dolla Sign
Goat Head – Brittany Howard
See Me – Emily King
Miglior interpretazione R&B tradizionale (Best Traditional R&B Performance)
Sit On Down – The Baylor Project feat. Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor
Wonder What She Thinks of Me – Chloe x Halle
Let Me Go – Mykal Kilgore
Anything for You – Ledisi
Distance – Yebba
Miglior canzone R&B (Best R&B Song)
Black Parade – Beyoncé
Collide – Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG
Do It – Chloe x Halle
Slow Down – Skip Marley & H.E.R.
Miglior album R&B progressivo (Best Progressive R&B Album)
Chilombo – Jhené Aiko
Ungodly Hour – Chloe x Halle
Free Nationals – Free Nationals
Fuck Yo Feelings – Robert Glasper
It Is What It Is – Thundercat
Miglior album R&B (Best R&B Album)
Happy 2 Be Here – Ant Clemons
Take Time – Giveon
To Feel Love/D – Luke James
Bigger Love – John Legend
All Rise – Gregory Porter
Miglior interpretazione rap (Best Rap Performance)
Deep Reverence – Big Sean feat. Nipsey Hussle
Bop – DaBaby
Whats Poppin – Jack Harlow
The Bigger Picture – Lil Baby
Dior – Pop Smoke
Miglior interpretazione rap melodica (Best Melodic Rap Performance)
Rockstar – DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch
Laugh Now Cry Later – Drake feat. Lil Durk
Lockdown – Anderson Paak
The Box – Roddy Ricch
Highest in the Room – Travis Scott
Miglior canzone rap (Best Rap Song)
The Bigger Picture – Lil Baby
The Box – Roddy Ricch
Laugh Now Cry Later – Drake feat. Lil Durk
Rockstar – DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch
Savage – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé
Miglior album rap (Best Rap Album)
Black Habits – D Smoke
Alfredo – Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist
A Written Testimony – Jay Electronica
King’s Disease – Nas
The Allegory – Royce da 5’9″
Miglior raccolta di colonna sonora per arti visive (Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media)
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood – AA.VV.
Bill & Ted Face the Music – AA.VV.
Eurovision Song Contest – La storia dei Fire Saga – AA.VV.
Frozen II – AA.VV.
Jojo Rabbit – AA.VV.
Miglior colonna sonora per arti visive (Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media)
Ad Astra – Max Richter
Becoming – Kamasi Washington
Joker – Hildur Guðnadóttir
1917 – Thomas Newman
Star Wars: L’ascesa di Skywalker – John Williams
Miglior canzone per arti visive (Best Song Written for Visual Media)
Beautiful Ghosts – Taylor Swift (interprete); Andrew Lloyd Webber e Taylor Swift (autori) (da Cats)
Carried Me with You – Brandi Carlile (interprete); Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth e Tim Hanseroth (autori) (da Onward – Oltre la magia)
Into the Unknown – Idina Menzel feat. Aurora (interpreti); Kristen Anderson-Lopez e Robert Lopez (da Frozen II)
No Time to Die – Billie Eilish (interprete); Billie Eilish O’Connell e Finneas O’Connell (autori) (da No Time to Die)
Stand Up – Cynthia Erivo (interprete); Joshuah Brian Campbell e Cynthia Erivo (autori) (da Harriet)
Commenta con Facebook