- È la conclusione dello spettacolo dei GRAMMY Awards 2021, ufficialmente noto come 63° GRAMMY Awards!
- Scopri chi ha vinto in ciascuna delle 83 categorie.
Il Premio Grammy, o Grammy Award in inglese, è il più prestigioso riconoscimento in ambito musicale e un premio tra i più importanti dell’industria dello spettacolo. Assegnato per i risultati conseguiti nel settore della musica, viene generalmente considerato come l’equivalente dei premi Oscar nel mondo del cinema.
Significativo il risultato conseguito dagli Strokes, che vicono il Best Rock Album per la prima volta; ottimo anche Kaytranada, meritatissimo, come miglior album in ambito dance/elettronico. Una grande soddisfazione, da segnalare a parte, è quella di Billie Eilish: trionfatrice dell’anno scorso, si porta a casa due premi, tra i quali il prestigioso Record of the Year.
Record of the Year
- “Black Parade” – Beyoncé
- “Everything I Wanted” – Billie Eilish
- “Rockstar” – DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
- “Say So” – Doja Cat
- “Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa
- “Circles” – Post Malone
- “Savage” – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
Album of the Year
- CHILOMBO – Jhené Aiko
- BLACK PUMAS (DELUXE EDITION) – Black Pumas
- EVERYDAY LIFE – Coldplay
- DJESSE VOL.3 – Jacob Collier
- WOMEN IN MUSIC PT. III – HAIM
- FUTURE NOSTALGIA – Dua Lipa
- HOLLYWOOD’S BLEEDING – Post Malone
- FOLKLORE – Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
- “Black Parade” – Beyoncé
- “The Box” – Roddy Ricch
- “Cardigan” – Taylor Swift
- “Circles” – Post Malone
- “Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa
- “Everything I Wanted – Billie Eilish
- “I Can’t Breathe – H.E.R.
- “If the World Was Ending” – JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels
Best New Artist
- Phoebe Bridgers
- Ingrid Andress
- Doja Cat
- Kaytranada
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Noah Cyrus
- Chika
- D Smoke
Best Pop Solo Performance
- “Yummy” – Justin Bieber
- “Cardigan” – Taylor Swift
- “Everything I Wanted” – Billie Eilish
- “Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa
- “Say So” – Doja Cat
- “Watermelon Sugar” – Harry Styles
Best Dance/Electronic Album
- Kick I – Arca
- ENERGY – Disclosure
- Planet’s Mad – Baauer
- Bubba – Kaytranada
- Good Faith – Madeon
Best Rock Performance
- “The Steps” – HAIM
- “Stay High” – Brittany Howard
- “Not” – Big Thief
- “Shameika” – Fiona Apple
- “Kyoto” – Phoebe Bridgers
- “Daylight” – Grace Potter
Best Metal Performance
- “Bum-Rush” – Body Count
- “Uunderneath” – Code Orange
- “The In-Between” – In This Moment
- “BLOODMONEY” – Poppy
- “Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe)” – Power Trip
Best Rock Song
- “Kyoto”
- Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler & Marshall Vore (Phoebe Bridgers)
- “Lost in Yesterday”
- Kevin Parker, songwriter (Tame Impala)
- “Not”
- Adrianne Lenker, songwriter (Big Thief)
- “Shameika”
- Fiona Apple, songwriter (Fiona Apple)
- “Stay High”
- Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)
Best Rock Album
- A Hero’s Death – Fontaines D.C.
- Kiwanuka – Michael Kiwanuka
- Daylight – Grace Potter
- Sound & Fury – Sturgill Simpson
- The New Abnormal – The Strokes
Best Alternative Music Album
- Fetch the Bolt Cutters – Fiona Apple
- Hyperspace – Beck
- Punisher – Phoebe Bridgers
- Jaime – Brittany Howard
- The Slow Rush – Tame Impala
Best Rap Performance
- Dior – Pop Smoke
- Deep Reverence – Big Sean & Nipsey Hussle
- BOP – DaBaby
- Whats Poppin – Jack Harlow
- The Bigger Picture – Lil Baby
- Savage – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
Best Rap Song
- “The Box”
- Rodrick Moore, Samuel Gloade, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
- “The Bigger Picture”
- Dominique Jones, Rai’Shaun Williams, Noah Pettigrew, songwriters (Lil Baby)
- “Laugh Now Cry Later”
- Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour & Ryan Martinez, songwriters (Drake featuring Lil Durk)
- “ROCKSTAR”
- Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch)
- “Savage”
- Beyoncé, Shawn Corey Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White, songwriters (Megan thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé)
Best Rap Album
- ALFREDO – Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist
- Black Habits – D Smoke
- A Written Testimony – Jay Electronica
- King’s Disease – Nas
- The Allegory – Royce da 5’9″
