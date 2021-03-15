Ecco tutti i vincitori della 63° Edizione dei Grammy Awards 2021

È la conclusione dello spettacolo dei GRAMMY Awards 2021, ufficialmente noto come 63° GRAMMY Awards!

Scopri chi ha vinto in ciascuna delle 83 categorie.

Il Premio Grammy, o Grammy Award in inglese, è il più prestigioso riconoscimento in ambito musicale e un premio tra i più importanti dell’industria dello spettacolo. Assegnato per i risultati conseguiti nel settore della musica, viene generalmente considerato come l’equivalente dei premi Oscar nel mondo del cinema.

Significativo il risultato conseguito dagli Strokes, che vicono il Best Rock Album per la prima volta; ottimo anche Kaytranada, meritatissimo, come miglior album in ambito dance/elettronico. Una grande soddisfazione, da segnalare a parte, è quella di Billie Eilish: trionfatrice dell’anno scorso, si porta a casa due premi, tra i quali il prestigioso Record of the Year.

Record of the Year

“Black Parade” – Beyoncé

“Everything I Wanted” – Billie Eilish

“Rockstar” – DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

“Say So” – Doja Cat

“Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa

“Circles” – Post Malone

“Savage” – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

Album of the Year

CHILOMBO – Jhené Aiko

BLACK PUMAS (DELUXE EDITION) – Black Pumas

EVERYDAY LIFE – Coldplay

DJESSE VOL.3 – Jacob Collier

WOMEN IN MUSIC PT. III – HAIM

FUTURE NOSTALGIA – Dua Lipa

HOLLYWOOD’S BLEEDING – Post Malone

FOLKLORE – Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

“Black Parade” – Beyoncé

“The Box” – Roddy Ricch

“Cardigan” – Taylor Swift

“Circles” – Post Malone

“Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa

“Everything I Wanted – Billie Eilish

“I Can’t Breathe – H.E.R.

“If the World Was Ending” – JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels

Best New Artist

Phoebe Bridgers

Ingrid Andress

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Noah Cyrus

Chika

D Smoke

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Yummy” – Justin Bieber

“Cardigan” – Taylor Swift

“Everything I Wanted” – Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa

“Say So” – Doja Cat

“Watermelon Sugar” – Harry Styles

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Kick I – Arca

ENERGY – Disclosure

Planet’s Mad – Baauer

Bubba – Kaytranada

Good Faith – Madeon

Best Rock Performance

“The Steps” – HAIM

“Stay High” – Brittany Howard

“Not” – Big Thief

“Shameika” – Fiona Apple

“Kyoto” – Phoebe Bridgers

“Daylight” – Grace Potter

Best Metal Performance

“Bum-Rush” – Body Count

“Uunderneath” – Code Orange

“The In-Between” – In This Moment

“BLOODMONEY” – Poppy

“Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe)” – Power Trip

Best Rock Song

“Kyoto” Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler & Marshall Vore (Phoebe Bridgers)

“Lost in Yesterday” Kevin Parker, songwriter (Tame Impala)

“Not” Adrianne Lenker, songwriter (Big Thief)

“Shameika” Fiona Apple, songwriter (Fiona Apple)

“Stay High” Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)



Best Rock Album

A Hero’s Death – Fontaines D.C.

Kiwanuka – Michael Kiwanuka

Daylight – Grace Potter

Sound & Fury – Sturgill Simpson

The New Abnormal – The Strokes

Best Alternative Music Album

Fetch the Bolt Cutters – Fiona Apple

Hyperspace – Beck

Punisher – Phoebe Bridgers

Jaime – Brittany Howard

The Slow Rush – Tame Impala

Best Rap Performance

Dior – Pop Smoke

Deep Reverence – Big Sean & Nipsey Hussle

BOP – DaBaby

Whats Poppin – Jack Harlow

The Bigger Picture – Lil Baby

Savage – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

Best Rap Song

“The Box” Rodrick Moore, Samuel Gloade, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

“The Bigger Picture” Dominique Jones, Rai’Shaun Williams, Noah Pettigrew, songwriters (Lil Baby)

“Laugh Now Cry Later” Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour & Ryan Martinez, songwriters (Drake featuring Lil Durk)

“ROCKSTAR” Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch)

“Savage” Beyoncé, Shawn Corey Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White, songwriters (Megan thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé)



Best Rap Album

ALFREDO – Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist

Black Habits – D Smoke

A Written Testimony – Jay Electronica

King’s Disease – Nas

The Allegory – Royce da 5’9″

