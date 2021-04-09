Prince estate e Legacy Recordings annunciano “Welcome 2 America”
“The world is fraught with misin4mation. George Orwell’s vision of the future is here. We need 2 remain steadfast in faith in the trying times ahead” —Prince, 2010
Enigmatico, provocatorio e presciente, questo album registrato nel 2010 e rimasto conservato negli archivi dello studio di Prince
sarà anticipato in uno speciale del programma della CBS “60 Minutes” domenica 11 aprile
La Deluxe Edition include i 12 brani in studio ed il Live Concert inedito (in formato Blu-Ray) di Prince con la New Power Generation “21 Nite Stand” tenuto a Los Angeles
