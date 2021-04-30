Billboard Music Awards 2021: The Weeknd super favorito

La star di “Blinding Lights” è finalista in 16 categorie ai Billboard Music Awards, inclusi i migliori artisti, i migliori artisti uomini e i migliori artisti Hot 100.

DaBaby segue: è un finalista 11 volte in nove categorie, con doppie apparizioni sia nella migliore canzone in streaming che nella migliore collaborazione

Gabby Barrett è una finalista nove volte e l’artista donna con il maggior numero di cenni, tra cui la migliore nuova artista.

E sebbene Morgan Wallen sia finalista sei volte in cinque categorie, la star del paese – che è stata sorpresa a pronunciare N-Word in video – non apparirà alla cerimonia di quest’anno.

“Morgan Wallen è un finalista quest’anno sulla base dei grafici. Poiché la sua condotta recente non è in linea con i nostri valori fondamentali, non lo includeremo nello show in alcun ruolo (esibizione, presentazione, accettazione) “, ha detto in una dichiarazione Dick Clark Productions.

Vedi l’elenco completo dei finalisti di seguito:

Top Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Gabby Barrett

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

Top Male Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

AC/DC

AJR

BTS

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)

BLACKPINK

BTS

Ariana Grande

SB19

Seventeen

Top R&B Artist

Jhené Aiko

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

Doja Cat

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Jhené Aiko

Doja Cat

SZA

Top Rap Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

Top Rap Male Artist

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

Top Country Artist

Gabby Barrett

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist

Gabby Barrett

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Top Rock Artist

AC/DC

AJR

Five Finger Death Punch

Machine Gun Kelly

twenty one pilots

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Top Latin Female Artist

Becky G

Karol G

Rosalía

Top Latin Duo/Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Eslabón Armado

Los Dos Carnales

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

The Chainsmokers

Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Surf Mesa

Top Christian Artist

Casting Crowns

Elevation Worship

for KING & COUNTRY

Carrie Underwood

Zach Williams

Top Gospel Artist

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Maverick City Music

Kanye West

Top Billboard 200 Album

Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die

Lil Baby, My Turn

Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Taylor Swift, folklore

The Weeknd, After Hours

Top R&B Album

Jhené Aiko, Chilombo

Chris Brown & Young Thug, Slime & B

Doja Cat, Hot Pink

Kehlani, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t

The Weeknd, After Hours

Top Rap Album

DaBaby, Blame It On Baby

Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die

Lil Baby, My Turn

Lil Uzi Vert, Eternal Atake

Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Top Country Album

Gabby Barrett, Goldmine

Sam Hunt, Southside

Chris Stapleton, Starting Over

Carrie Underwood, My Gift

Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album

Top Rock Album

AC/DC, Power Up

Miley Cyrus, Plastic Hearts

Glass Animals, Dreamland

Machine Gun Kelly, Tickets to My Downfall

Bruce Springsteen, Letter to You

Top Latin Album

Anuel AA, Emmanuel

Bad Bunny, El Último Tour Del Mundo

Bad Bunny, Las que no iban a salir

Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG

J Balvin, Colores

Top Dance/Electronic Album

DJ Snake, Carte Blanche

Gryffin, Gravity

Kygo, Golden Hour

Lady Gaga, Chromatica

Kylie Minogue, Disco

Top Christian Album

Bethel Music, Peace

Elevation Worship, Grave Into Gardens

Carrie Underwood, My Gift

We The Kingdom, Holy Water

Zach Williams, Rescue Story

Top Gospel Album

Koryn Hawthorne, I AM

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Royalty: Live at the Ryman

Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1

Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2

Kierra Sheard, Kierra

Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar

24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Top Streaming Song

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”

Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “WHATS POPPIN”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Top Selling Song

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”

BTS, “Dynamite”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

Megan Thee Stallion, “Savage”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Top Radio Song

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”

Harry Styles, “Adore You”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)

24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “WHATS POPPIN”

Top R&B Song

Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R., “B.S.”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo, “Intentions”

Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

Doja Cat, “Say So”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Top Rap Song

24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “WHATS POPPIN”

Megan Thee Stallion, “Savage”

Top Country Song

Jason Aldean, “Got What I Got”

Gabby Barrett, “I Hope”

Lee Brice, “One of Them Girls”

Morgan Wallen, “Chasin’ You”

Morgan Wallen, “More Than My Hometown”

Top Rock Song

AJR, “Bang!”

All Time Low ft. blackbear, “Monsters”

Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear, “my ex’s best friend”

twenty one pilots, “Level of Concern”

Top Latin Song

Bad Bunny, “Yo Perreo Sola”

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”

Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers, “Caramelo”