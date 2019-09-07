Gli allevatori hanno inseguito la attivista vegana e i suoi compagni e le hanno sparato

Un’attivista vegana britannica ha rischiato la vita, dopo aver salvato quella di sedici conigli in un allevamento in Spagna. Gli allevatori le avrebbero sparato addosso. La donna ha pubblicato un inquietante video mentre è in una macchina coperta di sangue e descrivendo quanto accaduto.

Secondo il suo racconto, “Il contadino è stato estremamente aggressivo e ci ha attaccato, aggredendo gli attivisti e spaccando la testa con pali di metallo. La polizia venne e ci disse di andarcene pacificamente, cosa che abbiamo fatto. Dopo che siamo andati via, gli agricoltori ci hanno inseguito lungo l’autostrada a 200 km all’ora. Abbiamo provato a perderli lungo la strada ma ci stavano addosso. Ci hanno bloccato in un vicolo cieco e hanno circondato la macchina con altre 5 auto. Stavano bussando alle finestre, urlando e minacciandoci. Abbiamo chiamato la polizia che è arrivata dopo un’ora. Hanno verificato la situazione e ci hanno scortato in un “luogo sicuro”. Abbiamo chiesto loro di scortarci a casa ma hanno rifiutato e hanno detto che sarebbe andato tutto bene. Ci lasciarono andare e 10 minuti dopo, in autostrada, una macchina si fermò accanto a noi e ci sparò. La finestra mi esplose in faccia e c’era molto sangue da tutto il vetro. Attualmente sono in ospedale e in attesa di andare alla stazione di polizia per denunciare questo crimine”.

Un rischio di cui è valsa la pena, scrive l’animalista: “La cosa più importante è che gli animali sono al sicuro. Sono lontani da quel buco infernale. Voglio solo che questo riguardi me, voglio solo che la gente sappia quanto sono malvagi gli agricoltori. Se è così che trattano gli umani, come possiamo aspettarci che si prendano cura degli animali? Dopotutto, sono solo felice che quelle 16 vite siano prive di danni. Ne valgono la pena”.

La donna ha poi diffuso un video sulle tragiche condizioni in cui si trovano i conigli negli allevamenti in Spagna. Scene drammatiche e disturbanti, non adatte a tutti.