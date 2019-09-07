Un’attivista vegana britannica ha rischiato la vita, dopo aver salvato quella di sedici conigli in un allevamento in Spagna. Gli allevatori le avrebbero sparato addosso. La donna ha pubblicato un inquietante video mentre è in una macchina coperta di sangue e descrivendo quanto accaduto.
Secondo il suo racconto, “Il contadino è stato estremamente aggressivo e ci ha attaccato, aggredendo gli attivisti e spaccando la testa con pali di metallo. La polizia venne e ci disse di andarcene pacificamente, cosa che abbiamo fatto. Dopo che siamo andati via, gli agricoltori ci hanno inseguito lungo l’autostrada a 200 km all’ora. Abbiamo provato a perderli lungo la strada ma ci stavano addosso. Ci hanno bloccato in un vicolo cieco e hanno circondato la macchina con altre 5 auto. Stavano bussando alle finestre, urlando e minacciandoci. Abbiamo chiamato la polizia che è arrivata dopo un’ora. Hanno verificato la situazione e ci hanno scortato in un “luogo sicuro”. Abbiamo chiesto loro di scortarci a casa ma hanno rifiutato e hanno detto che sarebbe andato tutto bene. Ci lasciarono andare e 10 minuti dopo, in autostrada, una macchina si fermò accanto a noi e ci sparò. La finestra mi esplose in faccia e c’era molto sangue da tutto il vetro. Attualmente sono in ospedale e in attesa di andare alla stazione di polizia per denunciare questo crimine”.
Un rischio di cui è valsa la pena, scrive l’animalista: “La cosa più importante è che gli animali sono al sicuro. Sono lontani da quel buco infernale. Voglio solo che questo riguardi me, voglio solo che la gente sappia quanto sono malvagi gli agricoltori. Se è così che trattano gli umani, come possiamo aspettarci che si prendano cura degli animali? Dopotutto, sono solo felice che quelle 16 vite siano prive di danni. Ne valgono la pena”.
Today we entered a rabbit farm and rescued 16 lives. . The farmer was extremely aggressive and attacked us, strangling activists and smashing their heads with metal poles. The police came and told us to leave peacefully, which we did. After we left the farmers chased us down the motorway at 200km for an hour. We tried to lose them down a side road but they were on our tails. They blocked us into a dead end and surround the car with 5 other farmers’ cars. They were banging on the windows, shouting and threatening us. We called the police who arrived after an hour. They diffused the situation and escorted us to a ‘safe place’. We asked them to escort us home but they refused and said we would be okay. They let us go and 10 minutes later back on the motorway one of their call pulled up alongside us and shot at us. The window exploded in my face and there was a lot of blood from all the glass. We’re currently at the hospital and waiting to go to the police station to report this crime. . The most important thing is that the non-human animals are safe. They are far from that hell hole. I don’t want this to be about me at all, I just want people to know how evil farmers are. If this is how they treat humans, how can we expect them to care for animals? . Despite everything, I am just happy that those 16 lives are free from harm. They make everything worth it.
La donna ha poi diffuso un video sulle tragiche condizioni in cui si trovano i conigli negli allevamenti in Spagna. Scene drammatiche e disturbanti, non adatte a tutti.
This footage was taken by @igualdadanimal in Spain. This is the reality of rabbit farming. This is EXACTLY why we did what we did this weekend. This footage speaks for itself and is the reason why we will never back down. For as long as this injustice continues, we will be right there to expose it until it finally comes to an end. Expect us. . Please watch this video till the end and just ask yourself – if that were you in that cage and someone removed you to bring you to safety, would you still call it a crime? Would you still think it’s theft? Or would you see it for what it truly is? Saving lives is not terrorism. You can only ‘steal’ objects, not lives, and animals are NOT objects.
