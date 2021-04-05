Bieber, 27 anni, ha annunciato il rilascio su Instagram con uno screenshot della sua app Note per iPhone che diceva “Libertà”. Nella sua didascalia, l’artista ha scritto che l’EP a sorpresa era disponibile “su tutte le piattaforme”.

L’EP “Freedom” segue l’uscita del suo sesto album, il 16 tracce “Justice“, che ha debuttato al numero 1 della classifica degli album di Billboard 200.

L’EP di Bieber include una canzone intitolata “We’re In This Together“, in cui canta di come superare tempi difficili, apparentemente alludendo a un raid della polizia del 2014 nella sua casa di Los Angeles che ha portato all’arresto di un uomo.

Il verso della canzone:

I was livin’ in a mansion doin’ big things

FBI raided my house and (expletive) was gettin’ dicey

I was doin’ stupid (expletive) to get people to like me

All that to say, I’m thankful that’s not who I am

And I’m thankful God was with me when (expletive) hit the fan

‘Cause He’s the reason that I’m still standin’

And even in a pandemic, God is still plannin’

Plannin’ peace, plannin’ joy, plan another day

Gave His life upon the cross to wash His sins away