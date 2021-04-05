- Justin Bieber ha sorpreso i fan la domenica di Pasqua dopo aver pubblicato un EP di sei tracce, intitolato “Freedom”.
Bieber, 27 anni, ha annunciato il rilascio su Instagram con uno screenshot della sua app Note per iPhone che diceva “Libertà”. Nella sua didascalia, l’artista ha scritto che l’EP a sorpresa era disponibile “su tutte le piattaforme”.
Justin Bieber a sorpresa esce l’EP “Freedom”
L’EP “Freedom” segue l’uscita del suo sesto album, il 16 tracce “Justice“, che ha debuttato al numero 1 della classifica degli album di Billboard 200.
L’EP di Bieber include una canzone intitolata “We’re In This Together“, in cui canta di come superare tempi difficili, apparentemente alludendo a un raid della polizia del 2014 nella sua casa di Los Angeles che ha portato all’arresto di un uomo.
Il verso della canzone:
I was livin’ in a mansion doin’ big things
FBI raided my house and (expletive) was gettin’ dicey
I was doin’ stupid (expletive) to get people to like me
All that to say, I’m thankful that’s not who I am
And I’m thankful God was with me when (expletive) hit the fan
‘Cause He’s the reason that I’m still standin’
And even in a pandemic, God is still plannin’
Plannin’ peace, plannin’ joy, plan another day
Gave His life upon the cross to wash His sins away
Altre canzoni nel nuovo EP includono: “Freedom” (con BEAM), “All She Wrote” (con Brandon Love e Chandler Moore), “Where You Go I Follow” (con Pink Sweats, Chandler Moore e Judah Smith) , “Where Do I Fit In” (feat. Tori Kelly, Chandler Moore e Judah Smith) e “Afraid to Say” (feat. Lauren Walters).
