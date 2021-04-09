estratto dal nuovo album FEARLESS (TAYLOR’S VERSION)

Taylor Swift da oggi disponibile il nuovo album FEARLESS (TAYLOR’S VERSION)

Per ascoltare “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)”: https://isl.lnk.to/ FearlessTaylorsVersion

FearlessTaylorsVersion Per ascoltare “Mr. Perfectly Fine (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)”: https://taylor.lnk.to/MPF

Venerdì 9 aprile. Esce oggi “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)”, il nuovo album di Taylor Swift. Il disco è uno dei primi progetti discografici della cantante, completamente ri-registrato con l’aggiunta delle bonus track pubblicate nel 2008, il brano “Today Was A Fairytale”, parte del film “Appuntamento Con L’amore”, e 6 canzoni completamente inedite.

Taylor, a due giorni dall’uscita dell’album, ha pubblicato a sorpresa la canzone “Mr. Perfectly Fine (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)”, uno dei brani inediti del suo nuovo progetto discografico, come regalo per i fan che in tutti questi anni le sono sempre stati accanto durante il suo percorso.

Taylor Swift: A sorpresa nuovo singolo “Mr. Perfectly Fine”

Qui la tracklist complete dell’album “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)”:

1. Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

2. Fifteen (Taylor’s Version)

3. Love Story (Taylor’s Version)

4. Hey Stephen (Taylor’s Version)

5. White Horse (Taylor’s Version)

6. You Belong With Me (Taylor’s Version)

7. Breathe (feat. Colbie Caillat) (Taylor’s Version)

8. Tell Me Why (Taylor’s Version)

9. You’re Not Sorry (Taylor’s Version)

10. The Way I Loved You (Taylor’s Version)

11. Forever & Always (Taylor’s Version)

12. The Best Day (Taylor’s Version)

13. Change (Taylor’s Version)

14. Jump Then Fall (Taylor’s Version)

15. Untouchable (Taylor’s Version)

16. Forever & Always (Piano Version) (Taylor’s Version)

17. Come In With The Rain (Taylor’s Version)

18. Superstar (Taylor’s Version)

19. The Other Side Of The Door (Taylor’s Version)

20. Today Was A Fairytale (Taylor’s Version)

21. You All Over Me (feat. Maren Morris) (From The Vault)

22. Mr. Perfectly Fine (From The Vault)

23. We Were Happy (From The Vault)

24. That’s When (feat. Keith Urban) (From The Vault)

25. Don’t You (From The Vault)

26. Bye Bye Baby (From The Vault)

27. Bonus Track – Love Story (Taylor’s Version) – Elvira Remix