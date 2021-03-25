Recentemente il trio formato da Olly Alexander, Mikey Goldsworthy ed Emre Türkmen ha annunciato la separazione.

Il gruppo ha annunciato sui social che il prossimo album sarà pubblicato solo da Olly che ora gestisce il progetto. Mikey suonerà ancora con il progetto in esibizioni dal vivo mentre Emre si dedicherà alla composizione e alla produzione

🌟 S T A R S T R U C K 🌟 new single out april 8th 💛❤️ https://t.co/HWjczKkudN pic.twitter.com/Fskw3M3PjC

— Years & Years (@yearsandyears) March 23, 2021