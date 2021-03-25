  • Un post su Twitter annuncia la nuova imminente uscita del singolo “Starstruck”

Recentemente il trio formato da Olly Alexander, Mikey Goldsworthy ed Emre Türkmen ha annunciato la separazione.

Years & Years è diventato il “progetto solista” di Olly

Il gruppo ha annunciato sui social che il prossimo album sarà pubblicato solo da Olly che ora gestisce il progetto. Mikey suonerà ancora con il progetto in esibizioni dal vivo mentre Emre si dedicherà alla composizione e alla produzione

“Starstruck” il nuovo singolo dal 8 Aprile

Preorder su https://yearsandyears.lnk.to/StarstruckSo