E' successo in Nuova Zelanda. Il video è diventato virale

Scena davvero singolare, nell’aula del Parlamento della Nuova Zelanda. Lo speaker della camera dei deputati, Trevor Mallard ha dato da mangiare al bambino di un deputato durante una sessione parlamentare. Il bambino è il figlio del deputato laburista Tāmati Coffey e del suo partner Tim Smith.

Il deputato era alla sua prima seduta, dopo aver usufruito del congedo parentale per essere diventato padre e ha pensato bene di portare il figlioletto in Aula; quando è dovuto intervenire, lo speaker, Mallard, pur restando seduto nello scranno più alto, ha preso il bimbo, lo ha cullato e gli ha pure dato il biberon.

E’ stato lo stesso Mallard ha pubblicare la foto con una didascalia spiritosa: “Normalmente la sedia dello Speaker è usata solo dai Presidenti, ma oggi un VIP si è seduto con me”. Il video, ovviamente, sta facendo il giro del mondo.

Lovely to have a baby in the House, and what a beautiful one @tamaticoffey pic.twitter.com/EP6iP9eQES — Gareth Hughes (@GarethMP) August 21, 2019



Decisamente un altro clima politico, rispetto alle nostre latitudini, dove le aule parlamentari non sono certamente luoghi raccomandabili per un bebè.

Normally the Speaker’s chair is only used by Presiding Officers but today a VIP took the chair with me. Congratulations @tamaticoffey and Tim on the newest member of your family. pic.twitter.com/47ViKHsKkA — Trevor Mallard (@SpeakerTrevor) August 21, 2019